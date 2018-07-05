Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who seems to be having fun time in Vienna, also met popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in the Austrian capital.

Rathee is a social and environmental activist, who is often seen criticising Indian government on various platforms.

Farhan Akhtar met Dhruv Rathee in Vienna
Farhan Akhtar Meets Popular Youtuber Dhruv Rathee In Vienna

Rathee shared a photograph from his meeting with Farhan and tweeted: “Caught a flight down today to Vienna to meet with Farhan Akhtar, worth it.”

In response, Farhan wrote: “Pleasure meeting you brother, Dhruv Rathee. Safe onwards travels.”

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here