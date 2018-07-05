Farhan Akhtar Meets Popular Youtuber Dhruv Rathee In Vienna

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who seems to be having fun time in Vienna, also met popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in the Austrian capital.

Rathee is a social and environmental activist, who is often seen criticising Indian government on various platforms.

Rathee shared a photograph from his meeting with Farhan and tweeted: “Caught a flight down today to Vienna to meet with Farhan Akhtar, worth it.”

In response, Farhan wrote: “Pleasure meeting you brother, Dhruv Rathee. Safe onwards travels.”