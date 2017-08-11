Farhan Akhtar Masters The Art Of Cappella For Lucknow Central

Farhan Akhtar who is playing the role of an aspiring Bhojpuri singer in Lucknow Central learns Cappella for the upcoming song Ek Kabootar, Do Kabootar. Farhan’s love for music is well known as the actor has crooned to various tracks in his earlier outings.

The actor-singer learns Cappella a form of music for the latest song Ek Kabootar, Do Kabootar from Lucknow Central.

A cappella is essentially a style of singing, solo or group, without any instrumental accompaniment. The idea of including this form of music came from daily life incidents.

Director Ranjit Tiwari shares, “Sometimes when we are talking to someone, the person is tapping his foot. It is from here that we got the idea of giving these traits a musical bend. So, while writing the characters of the film, these traits naturally became a part of them”.

Producer Nikkhil Advani also shares insights on adopting the new style. He shares, “Since the jail inmates aren’t competent with musical instruments, we decided to incorporate body percussion and Cappella techniques. We got ace percussionist Taufiq Qureshi on board, he added a lot of layers to the song.”

The makers also brought world famous body percussionist Bharat Verma on board to train the actors, including Farhan.

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

The trailer of the film and the earlier released song Kaavaan Kaavaan and Meer-E-Kaarwan haS created immense anticipation amongst the audience.

Lucknow Central has ensemble star cast like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.