Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out At A BJP Spokesperson

The recently-released Tamil film, Mersal, has been hogging the limelight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protested over dialogues in the movie where the lead actor Vijay criticised Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India initiatives. The saffron party demanded the removal of those scenes from the film critical of the Narendra Modi government.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar lashed out at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao over his remarks that most Indian film stars have “very low IQ and very low general knowledge”.

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao, criticising Mersal and its makers in a TV interview, said: “In any case, most of our film stars have very low IQ, very low general knowledge.”

Farhan’s comment was in reaction to an interview Rao gave to a news channel over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film Mersal that has scenes critical of the GST and the Digital India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“How dare you, sir?” an angry Farhan tweeted and tagged the BJP leader.

How dare you, sir?? @GVLNRAO And to all film people in his ranks.. here’s what he thinks of you. #shame https://t.co/6C8v6hZa23 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 22, 2017

Trending :

Mersal, Tamil actor Vijay’s Diwali release, is in the news after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at GST and Digital India.

Politicians, including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader MK Stalin, apart from actor Kamal Haasan, slammed the BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism regarding its policies.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor, and a magician.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in a supporting role in Daddy. He was portraying the character of Dawood Ibrahim. Whereas the title role was played by Arjun Rampal.