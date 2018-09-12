Farhan Akhtar Felicitated As A Game Changer At The India-UK Business Summit

Bollywood’s multi-talented star Farhan Akhtar attended the India-UK Business Summit in London.

Themed New Economy, New Rules, the global business summit was held at London wherein top CEOs, government officials and the global elite come together to focus on the India-UK relationship and future trade and business opportunities that could exist between the two countries.

Farhan Akhtar was felicitated as the Game Changer of India for his experiments with contemporary cinema at the ET Game Changers.

The multi-talented star who recently released his single Rearview Mirror from his upcoming album Echoes spoke about his song at the event.

Representing the Entertainment industry for a special Fireside chat on the Business of Entertainment Farhan Akhtar interacted with the audience.

One of the most socially active stars of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar is known to put forth his opinions regarding social issues.

Farhan Akhtar who often dons the various hats of director, producer, actor and singer has recently completed his #SELF tour in the US with the celebrated music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gold and is also gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. The multi-talented star will also be presenting Gully Boy next year.