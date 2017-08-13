Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha have welcomed their second child, a boy, on 11th August.

Actor shared an adorable picture of his newly born on Twitter and thanked everybody for the wishes.The couple have named the child Azarius Fardeen Khan. Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan, married actress Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha in December 2005. The two also have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan.

Look at the adorable picture of proud father with his son here.

We wish the child a healthy and lovely life!