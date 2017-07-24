Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om Gets Adapted As A Musical Play In Japan 

Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade on Sunday congratulated filmmaker Farah Khan and hailed the Japanese musical adaptation of their 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Farah, who is in Japan, took to Twitter to share photographs from the premiere night of the musical adaptation.”First Bollywood film ever to get its own international musical adaptation! ‘Om Shanti Om‘ opening night! Picture abhi baaki hain,” Farah tweeted.

In reply, Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, tweeted: “Love you and miss you, Farah Khan. Forever grateful.”

Arjun Rampal called it an “awesome” step by Farah while Shreyas wrote: “Was a small part of it but this one’s a big honour for me too Farah Khan. All thanks to you and Shah Rukh Khan.”

Music directors Vishal-Shekhar, who composed the songs of the film also shared their excitement. Shekhar tweeted: “Beautiful memories Farah! Always grateful to you and Shah Rukh Khan for believing in us.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Farah shared a photograph of a jacket from the dress rehearsal and tweeted: “We should have made this awesome jacket for Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Om Shanti Om‘ musical dress rehearsal was awesome… Japan truly celebrating the film.”

Shah Rukh, who played the lead role in the film, hinted that they should think about a sequel now. “Let’s do it in part two now. Last nite kids telling me how much they love ‘Om Shanti Om‘,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma, whereas Deepika Padukone will be sharing the silver screen with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Padmavati. Arjun Rampal is set to rule the box office with his gangster film Daddy.