Farah Khan’s Film On Girl Power Now To Turn Into A Web Series

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan says that she may turn the film she was planning to make on girl power into a web-series.

Farah, 52, in an interview to IANS previously had said she is planning to make a movie on “girl power”, which would be more “real” than her past films.

Asked for details, Farah told IANS here, “No. May turn that into a web-series. I don’t know but I’ll start writing a script now as soon as ‘Lip Sing Battle’ shoot is done.”

The Happy New Year director is currently hosting Lip Sing Battle, an Indian adaptation of the successful international show Lip Sync Battle and will feature a string of A-listers not only from Bollywood but also television actors and sports personalities.

Farah has been judging reality TV shows like Indian Idol, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has even hosted shows like Farah Ki Daawat and Tere Mere Beach Mein. Now she will be seen in Star Plus’ upcoming show Lip Sing Battle.

Asked what attracts her to the small screen, Farah told IANS here, “I do shows. Though this one is a stretch for me because I am doing too many things on this show, like I am involved in the creative designs. Other than that, I enjoy being on TV because it gives a direct connect to people.”

Farah, 52, says she likes to work on the small screen in between her movies.

“When I go out, they (audience) feel as if some family member has come. My popularity, or whatever, has a lot to do with television. In between my movies, I like doing TV. It’s nice. It keeps my weight in check,” she added.