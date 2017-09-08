It all started off as a casual conversation on the extremely famous ‘Koffee With Karan’ show. Little did the ‘conversationalists’ Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, know that this ‘casual conversation’ will soon snowball into a huge controversy which will make national headlines for the longest time.

We are indeed talking about Kangana Ranaut’s statements on nepotism on the show, in which she spit sweet venom as if there is no tomorrow. Post the show, Karan Johar went on record to say that he was done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card.

Recently, at the launch of the upcoming show Lip Sing Battle, the show’s host Farah Khan made no bones while slamming Kangana Ranaut for playing the woman card, although the former did not name the latter. Speaking at the launch of the TV show, Farah Khan spoke to ‘Navbharat Times’ saying that, “I won’t name anybody and I don’t want to be involved in this. But, every time you are playing the woman card. I believe feminism is about equality. I always look at these things with a different perspective – swap the woman and the man for their places and then try to understand the issue. Imagine if in this case, the man spoke like the woman. If he was the one who sent the photos, if the man had done all this, people would have made the man’s life difficult. People would have ripped him apart and sent him to jail”.

Readers may recall that, recently, Kangana Ranaut had appeared on the famous TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ with Rajat Sharma, in which she gave an explosive interview by speaking about her relationships with Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in in Hansal Mehta’s Simran which is scheduled to release on September 15 this year and the much awaited Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she got injured while shooting recently.