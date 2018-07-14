Farah Khan shoots 'super hit' song for 'Housefull 4'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shot a super hit song with actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 4.
Farah on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with Bobby, Riteish and Akshay, whom she described as handsome men.
“Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a may I say super hit song for Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala,” she captioned the image.
Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a “may i say “Super Hit song for #Housefull4 .. @akshaykumar @thedeol @Riteishd @SimplySajidK @NGEMovies #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/elmFgYuHKT
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 13, 2018
She later tagged the composer of the song Sohail Sen and wrote, “It is a super hit song! Thank you Sohail.”
Trending
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 4 marks the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise. The film will also see Bobby reuniting with Akshay, with whom he has previously worked in four films — Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.
Housefull 4 is set for a Diwali 2019 release.