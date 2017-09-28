Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is her muse. She feels whenever the two work together for a film, they create magic.

Farah has directed Shah Rukh in films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Talking about the bond she shares with the Raees star, Farah told IANS here: “I’m most comfortable working with him and he is my muse. I think together when we do something, it always creates magic.”

Farah, 52, says she enjoys shooting with Shah Rukh.

She said: “There is a comfort level also and we enjoy the process. It’s one of the most enjoyable processes of making a film when he does a movie with me…. I was joking and telling him the other day that ‘Where will you go…humara janam janmanter ka rishta hai’ (‘Where will you go our relationship is for life’).”

Farah is currently seen hosting the Star Plus show Lip Sing Battle, which is an Indian adaptation of the successful international show Lip Sync Battle.

Each episode of the show features two celebrities coming face-to-face as they are pitted against each other in a competition of winning by their ability to lip-sync songs.

Farah, 52, in an interview to IANS previously had said she is planning to make a movie on “girl power”, which would be more “real” than her past films. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan says that she may turn the film she was planning to make on girl power into a web-series. Asked for details, Farah told IANS here: “No. May turn that into a web-series. I don’t know but I’ll start writing a script now as soon as ‘Lip Sing Battle’ shoot is done.”