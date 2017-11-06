Fanney Khan: Accident On The Sets Of Aishwarya, Anil Starrer

Recently, the team of Fanney Khan started shooting the first schedule in Mumbai. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. However, nothing about their roles has been disclosed. This musical comedy film is directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor’s look from the movie was revealed where he flaunted the salt and pepper look but Aishwarya’s look details were kept under wraps.

Now, it has been reported that an accident has taken place on the sets of Fanney Khan. The team of the movie was shooting at the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai where a crew member suffered several injuries. As the crew member was connected to the walkie talkie, she could not hear the sound of the bike which was approaching and it banged into her as she was crossing the road.

An official statement from the team read, “In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film- Fanney Khan, suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motor cycle rider crashed into her. She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot. The police are dealing with the errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law.”

When this incident took place, the look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the film got leaked as one of the lucky fans got to see her glimpse from the sets. In the picture, she looks beautiful and it will surely remind you of her look from Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, he will soon be joining the team after he recovers. The Newton actor was recently operated as he got injured on the sets of Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle.

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan is all set for a worldwide release on April 13.