Fanne Khan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Playing Indian Madonna; Gets A Song Changed

Fanne Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has constantly been in the news. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in pivotal roles. The film was supposed to release in June but due to a fallout with the producer, it further got delayed. Due to this, the star cast had to take pay cuts to complete the movie.

Two days back Aishwarya was in Mumbai’s Filmistan studios to shoot a special song and a few key scenes for the film. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actress is apparently playing the Indian version of American pop icon Madonna. The character is an amazing dancer and singer who performs globally and is popular among youngsters.

For this glamorous role, the makers decided on an item number featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that the Kajra Re actress had the song changed. “The earlier song had raunchy lyrics. Aishwarya didn’t appreciate that and asked the Director and the producer to replace the song. The song was on the lines of ‘Fevicol Se’ and Aishwarya was uncomfortable to dance on it. The makers of the movie, immediately obliged and a new song was taken in the film. The new song’s lyrics are some what like – Halka Halka Sa Khumar Hai,” explains a source.

The source added saying that, “The choreographer and the director aren’t on the same page and the two days shoot of the song didn’t come out well. Aishwarya too wasn’t happy with it and finally expressed her displeasure on it. With the leading lady being upset, the makers weren’t left with much of a choice. They have now decided to do some rehearsals and then shoot for it again in a day or two.”

Fanne Khan is scheduled to release on August 3.

Are you excited to watch Indian Madonna in this new song? Let us know in the comments below!