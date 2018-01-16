Famous Hair And Makeup Artist Leaves Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fuming At Last Minute

For the busy person, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is, all her dates are given in advance and appointments for hair and makeup stylists are booked months beforehand. This time the gorgeous actress was in for a shock when she was stood up at the last minute by an in-demand makeup and hair stylist, whose appointment with her had been booked months prior.

Daniel Bauer (who is a favourite of most B-Town’s top actresses) was supposed to style Aishwarya before the actress takes off for a flight to Dubai, to keep a brand commitment.

A source of Pinkvilla revealed,“Daniel was booked by Aishwarya’s watch brand in December for an event with Aishwarya for January 11 last week in Dubai. Everything including the tickets, visas and other travel arrangements had been seen to him and his assistant in advance. On the day of leaving (the flight was to take off on January 11 at 3.55am), his manager called and said his shoot was extended so Daniel wouldn’t be able to make it. However, when Aishwarya’s team asked around and checked they found out that the dates were messed up. Daniel was shooting through the day and he had already packed up for the night at 10 pm. The manager had told the actress’s team that Daniel was shooting till 7 am the next morning when he actually had an early morning shoot the next day – so basically the stylist was double booked.”

Aishwarya’s team was left with no other option but to hunt (and make travel and visa arrangements for) another makeup and hair stylist, just five hours before her flight took off. The source further quoted, “Finally at 11.30 pm they contacted another hair and makeup artist, Adrian and Aasif, who were luckily available and their tickets done. Though they were contacted last minute for this, it was nice of them to come along otherwise it would have been very tough for everyone. It was a case of double-booking in Daniel’s diary by his management team and sometimes when an artiste is very busy these things happen but it left Aishwarya and her team fuming at this last-minute change of plans because they had a flight to catch and were completely helpless. Aishwarya is extremely professional which is why her date diary is planned months ahead in advance. The last minute change left all shaken up.”

There are no reactions or statements from both the parties as of now.