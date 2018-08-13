F For Fyaar From Manmarziyaan: Vicky Kaushal Is On A Roll With His Singing Debut!

After Dev D, Anurag Kashyap is back with a musical love story Manmarziyaan. Promising to be the album of the year, the film’s music composed by Amit Trivedi is already a subject of heated discussion.

In a unique promotional strategy, the makers are releasing one song each day and audiences were in for a treat as the first song ‘F for Fyaar‘ marked actor Vicky Kaushal’s singing debut.

Such was the reception that the song went on to cross 7 million views in less than 8 hours.

Talking about the idea says music director Amit Trivedi, “Since Vicky plays a DJ in the movie, we felt it would be great if he could sing a few lines in the song to give a real feel to it. It has come out well. When Vicky heard the song, he was pleasantly surprised to hear his voice. He enjoyed the singing process.”

Excited to be teaming up with his mentor again says Vicky Kaushal,“I am very excited and I have said this to Anurag as well, but I feel like I should collaborate with him once in every two-three years because he really makes you reinvent yourself as an actor, which I feel is very important for me. Each time I work with him, I see something new in myself and that’s what happened in Manmarziyaan as well.”