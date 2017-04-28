Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif haven’t been seeing eye to eye post their break-up. A lot has been said and written about the duo but what has majorly suffered in this journey is their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

Starring the duo in lead roles, Jagga Jasoos has been delayed not just once but several times. Portions have been re-shot, Katrina and Ranbir have traveled separately for the shoots and a lot many other things.

Interestingly, Katrina made her Instagram debut yesterday and has been welcomed by all her close friends from the industry. Actress Sayani Gupta, who is also a part of Jagga Jasoos, too welcomed the star by posting a picture from the sets of their film.

This selfie features Ranbir, Katrina and Sayani in a blurry selfie post shoot. Sayani has even captioned the image as, “To mark the debut of the goddess on Instagram.. here’s a blurry memory (thanks to Ranbir) post wrap! @katrinakaif Welcome aboard! @jaggajasoosdisney.”

Take a look at the picture here:

The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times. The movie was supposed to release in 2015 earlier, but later got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams.

Now, the film is slated to hit the theaters on 14th July. We just hope that this is the final release date of the film and it does not get delayed further. Three other movies which are scheduled to release on the same date are – Saif Ali Khan’s Chef and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena.

This is Ranbir and Katrina’s third film together after Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani and Raajneeti.