She has made us dance with Nach De Ne Saare. She made us cry with Heer. Her magical voice touched our soul with songs like Kabira (encore) and Mai Re Mai. Now the Khulke Dulke singer is back with her latest track, Zaalima from Raees, which is already ruling playlists! In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Harshdeep Kaur opens up on SRK, her journey in Bollywood and more.

Zaalima is already immensely popular, what would you like to say on that?

I am grateful to fans for its success, for loving the song so much! Also, I am thankful to the team behind the song; especially Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics and Arijit Singh’s rendition. Shah Rukh Khan of course is a big factor behind the song’s success. People wait for his movies!

You just mentioned Arijit Singh…how would you like to rate him as a singer?

He is amazing! He is one of the best singers of this country. This is my second song with him after Kabira (Encore, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani). We have also performed in a number of live shows together.

How would you like to rate yourself?

I always try to give my best. For this song (Zaalima), I was briefed to sound romantic yet cute! I did the best I could; the rest was done by Mahira and SRK. My voice matches her I feel.

You share an adorable relation with Mahira, which we witnessed on Twitter, how did you both bond so well?

Yes! I sang the track Balley Balley for the Pakistani film Bin Roye (2015), which cast Mahira as the lead actress. It was a beautiful song and she loved it. She loved Zaalima too!

How would you describe your journey in Bollywood so far?

It has been amazing! I have got the opportunity to work with most of Bollywood’s music directors and learnt a lot from them. It has been like a dream!

Who would you say is favourite composer?

I can’t name any composer as every time I work with someone, the experience is new. I feel every song brings out a different emotion in you. I have worked with so many composers. It has been a different experience working with each of them and I have enjoyed working with them all.

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

I’ll be singing for Neeraj Shridhar, who is making his debut as a music director with Irada. (Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, Irada also marks the directorial debut of Aparna Singh). I’ll also be working with Anupam Roy, who is composing music for Dear Maya (Manisha Koirala’s comeback film).

Name your favorite Bollywood track from the ones that you’ve sung?

Zaalima is my current favorite! It’s a happy romantic song and I listen to it on loop. Heer (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) is my all time favorite and it was played on my wedding too! (Laughs) In fact, all my songs were played on my wedding.

Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is slated to release on 25th January,2017.