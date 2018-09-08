Exclusive: Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi Team Up For A Modern Day Action Thriller!

Sunny Deol recently tweeted that he would soon be announcing an action film, and gave rise to several speculations in the trade. Now we have learnt that the superstar is teaming up with renowned director Rajkumar Santoshi on a modern-day action thriller. Unlike the films done by Sunny Deol off late, this one will be backed by a well known corporate and the pre-production for the film has already begun.

“The script and screenplay has been locked and it is a modern day action thriller. This story is extremely close to Rajkumar Santoshi’s heart and is one of his most ambitious projects till date. Santoshi narrated the script to Sunny Deol recently who absolutely loved it and instantly agreed to come on board,” said a source.

The source further added that the film will be shot from December to April and the makers will be targeting a late 2019 release.

“The pre-production has already begun, and the production team has gone on a recce to lock the locations. The film has lot of realistic action and the story unfolds in the thriller format. An official announcement would be made after an ensemble cast has been signed on for the film. Santoshi is planning to take the film on floors in December this year, however lot depends on Sunny Deol’s schedule as the actor is currently busy with the post production of his son, Karan Deol’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass,” concluded the source.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have worked on several iconic films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. An official announcement about this film is expected to be made by end of November once all formalities are completed by the producers. Here’s hoping that the film in question proves to be the much needed hit for Sunny Deol, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars that the Hindi film industry has seen.