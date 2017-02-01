He has been training Shah Rukh Khan for 20 years and shares a close bonding with the star. He finds SRK to be a disciplined and obedient student. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant shares how Shah Rukh Khan prepared his body for Raees, his diet and fitness regime and also offers tips for fitness enthusiasts.

You trained Shah Rukh Khan for Raees. How was the experience?

It was awesome! We share a great relationship and our understanding is good. I’ve been training Shah Rukh Khan for 20 years now, so it’s not something new. Raees was not challenging but his body had to be made differently from his previous films like Dilwale. Working with SRK is like a dream! He is such a big star and yet so down to earth. He never makes me feel that I am training a star.

How is SRK as a student?

He is a good student and gives you the freedom to work. Hence you can do what you want to do. He is extremely obedient and follows instructions. He is actually like a child, if you tell him anything, he never says no. When a person is ready to accept your instructions, you, as a trainer can also give your 100%.

What kind of training did he undergo for Raees?

We chose a leaner look for his character in Raees. We did a lot of TRX workouts, focused on different body parts and did circuit training, where you workout for 30-35 minutes without a break.

35 minutes without a break?

Yes! It’s nothing for Shah Rukh. His energy is at a different level. He has an athletic body. So, for him, 35 minutes is not really a big deal.

Did he follow any diet before Raees?

He always follows one particular diet throughout the year, which is high in protein and low in carbs. His diet always has chicken. Sometimes he has half a chicken sandwich in the evening for snacks.

Which other Bollywood celebs have you trained?

I have trained Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and a lot of other actors.

How do you define fitness?

For me, being fit means living a good life. Fitness is very important in the present day. We have a very hectic lifestyle; people go through a very high stress level. So, being fit is essential. You are a richer person if you are fit because health is your most expensive asset.

Would you like to offer any tips for fitness enthusiasts?

People often workout but do not get the desired results, because the right kind of training should always be complemented with a proper diet. Unless you have a balance of training and diet, you cannot achieve the fitness level you want to have. A healthy lifestyle is equally crucial for staying fit. Everyone should train at least four times a week and maintain a healthy eating habit. Eat frequently but in limited quantity. Also, one should understand what kind of exercise works for them and what does not. You should understand your body first instead of following random information from the internet. Whether you are running, doing yoga or work out, it should be done in the correct way. It’s a very lame excuse that I don’t have time to work out. You have to take time out if you want to stay fit and in good health.