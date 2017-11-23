Exclusive! Rohit Roy On Padmavati Row: I Think It Is Absolutely Stupid

From past few days, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati has been stuck with a lot of unwanted controversies. Ever since, the whole team started shooting for the film, several conflicts and issues have followed hand-in-hand.

Members of Karni Sena and Rajput community have also summoned a notice that people who will behead Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, they will be rewarded with a bounty amount of 10 Crores. Now, isn’t this really senseless?

Many Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Gauri Shinde…to name a few have come out in open and extended their support to the whole Padmavati team.

Now, the Kaabil actor, Rohit Roy has too spoken about the whole Padmavati row and he feels that it is ‘absolutely stupid’. In an exclusive interview with Koimoi.com, Rohit expressed his views on the controversy and he also clarified about what went wrong with his recent tweets. When we asked him about what does he thinks about this whole Padmavati row, he said, “Personally, it is a stupid thing that has happened to India and I don’t know how much time people have on their hands to talk on this. There are other things happening in the country but no one is talking about them.”

“The man Hafiz Saeed, who did 26/11, train blasts, parliament attack…is being released from the jail in one week by the Pakistan court as there are no witnesses against him, but no one is talking about this at all. How can you say that chop his or her nose or behead a person? I am thinking that somebody from the government in a position of power…how Devendra Fadnavis said that he will react to this at the right time. Somebody has to make a statement that this is not done. In the year 2017, do you think is this the right thing to say or in any way can it be supportive? This is stupid. So I think the Padmavati row is absolutely stupid and I know for a fact because I have heard all this being discussed in the office. There is no single reference to that, there is no single scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. Why would somebody make a film on Padmavati and show her in the bad light?”

A couple of days back, Rohit in a series of tweets, had expressed his views on the current scenario of our country. But several portals and people misinterpreted his tweets and started trolling him. Have a look at his tweets here:

India is what it is bcoz of its diversity, sense of democracy n imprtntly, it’s secularism.. Hinduism, a way of life, is inclusive in nature.. couple yrs bck, kiran felt unsafe, Aamir khan used the word ‘intolerant’ and all hell broke lose. Contd.. — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

Today, ppl are offering rewards for the heads of actors/directors for a film that they haven’t seen ONE SINGLE frame of! the govnt is doing nothin to stop this.. abetting even! Forget creative freedom, isn’t this ‘INTOLERANCE’ scary for all Indians? #saddened — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

A film is being used by some for political leverage.. does calling to behead a gentleman in any way legal, tolerable or democratic!!? How then are the powers that be quiet about it? No arrests, no warnings even! History cannot be distorted, no question abt it.. contd — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

Bt under the garb of respecting n safe guarding your history, is it ok to write your future in blood?? Even using the word behead is barbaric! N what’s strange is tht in protecting the ‘image’ of a ‘mother’ u want to behead a daughter of the country who is merely portraying her!? — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

I am a proud Indian who holds our countrys’ history AND geography in high esteem.. that I’m an actor is incidental.. I have to say that this polarisation is going to debilitate India and bring it to its knees.. what about this ‘mother’ of ours?! — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

India/Bharat has survived many an onslaught frm outsiders over centuries n we have survived and come out stronger bcoz the entire country n its ppl set aside thr differences to fight the outsiders .. today in every corner of india, there is unrest.. this fight will be disastrous — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

Yes India and Indians have become intolerant.. Now to an extent that it’s scary.. one doesn’t know what wrath of which faction one will incur while even making a statement which they don’t take fancy to.. — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

Javed saab ki ek line yaad aati hai.. Tum unke jaisa kyun banna chahte ho.. unko apne jaisa banao.. everything can be sorted through dialogue and communication and tolerance! Putting out a bounty for someone’s head in this century is plain unacceptable and disgusting.. Jai Hind — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

Soon after posting this, he started receiving mixed reactions from the Twitteratis and some of them criticized him for using the word ‘intolerant’. He later took to his Twitter account again and cleared that his tweets were not about Bhansali’s Padmavati

Sorry but my tweets are not about #Padmavati or any film.. they are about the prevailing situation in our country.. https://t.co/8S3PrRsTT3 — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) November 21, 2017

During our interaction with Rohit, he clarified everything and said his tweets were about the prevailing atmosphere of India. Speaking about he said, “My friends tell me that I shouldn’t reply to the trollers. But I feel that if I am acknowledging a positive statement on my tweet or article then I should also acknowledge the bad ones. But I respond to few who I genuinely think needs an acknowledgment. I want to put something on record- my article was not about the Padmavati row. Padmavati is just an issue, I am talking about the prevalent atmosphere of the country which has been very edgy, violent and the thought process has become violent. Even though there is no violence happening, the thoughts have become violent and we were never like this. We are not a country which is a violent country. India has never been a violent country. There has been a lot of violence in India but we have not been violent. So, the thought process which is prevailing right now is really damaging the society. And as an actor, I should not comment because then I will get trolled, loose fans but I didn’t care for that. Mujhe lagta hai ki meri bachi jis country me badi ho rahi hai, at least jis country ke hum hai, I should have a say in that. I feel frustrated. What is the issue of Padmavati? Have you seen the film yet? Then how can you comment on it saying what it has and what it doesn’t? Only once you see the film then you can state what is wrong and right. When you don’t know the story, you haven’t seen the film and you are commenting on it. And they have politicized the comment.”

He further also said that Padmavati has been made in the past but no one had argued then. “When you give a political angle to a simple issue like Padmavati…I mean it is a film that is being made in India before. Anita Guha was the actress and nothing happened, we were tolerant then. There is a censor board, let them certify the film. People from these Senas should see the film and if you still feel that it hurts the sentiments of the Rajputs or any community, then you react. So I was talking about that and not about the film. I am supporting Sanjay Leela Bhansali but not because I am working with him or anything. I would support him irrespective…ab Indu Sarkar ke time nahi kiya kyunki tab itna violent reaction nahi tha. Madhur Bhandarkar is a very good friend of mine and I had tweeted about it too but he didn’t read it. He is a much closer friend to me than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And there are times that where an actor feels that he wants to say something but then he holds back. We cannot open every single time, then we will become actives. I mean an actor has to have certain kind of enigma. The industry will support each other, nobody likes a film to release or to be banned. We understand that there’s a lot of work and money and efforts,” he concluded.