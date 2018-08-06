EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh, Mughal Dynasty & THESE 2 Leading Actresses Are All Set For Karan Johar’s Next Directorial

Filmmaker Karan Johar who has lately been busy with his duties as a producer is all set to pick up the director’s baton once again. One of the most powerful men in the Hindi Film industry who has his hands full with over half a dozen projects under his Dharma Productions banner will kick off his next project in May 2019.

Although Karan has already revealed about his directorial plan, not much has been known about the project besides the fact that it will not be similar to what he has explored so far. We know that Hindi moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to know more details of the film and hence, here we have come up with all major details of this much-talked-about Karan Johar directorial.

Karan’s next directorial will be a period movie set in the Mughal dynasty. It’s a two-hero and three-heroine film. The yet-untitled movie is about two brothers where the older brother is the hero while the character of the younger brother will be negative. Ranveer Singh with whom Karan is collaborating for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba has been finalized to play the older brother while the second lead actor to play younger brother’s part is yet to be locked.

“Karan earlier wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to play brothers but Ranbir turned it down later. He had said yes first but then he changed his mind. Karan doesn’t know if he changed his mind because it’s a negative role or because he doesn’t want to do a two-hero film with Ranveer,” our source told us adding that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer is not finding any actor who would like to play the villain.

“Most heroes don’t want to do a two-hero film so he is having a problem casting that role. Karan wants somebody younger than Ranveer so he can’t even approach other big actors.”

Karan Johar who is known for multi-starrers with a bunch of big stars has managed to pull off a casting cough yet again as he has got his favourites Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan on board to play the female leads. The film will have two girls as romantic interests for the boys while one will play the leading actor’s sister. Kareena plays their sister who will have a big and important role in the film. Alia will be seen playing the first romantic interest while the second love interest will be locked once the second hero is finalized.

Karan’s this directorial is being promised to be the biggest film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The film is being planned on the similar scale of Baahubali series with an unprecedented budget. Karan is working with all new directors who have never worked with him and is presently consulting historians for research. The official announcement on this mega project is expected to be made in the next few weeks.