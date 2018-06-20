Exclusive: Has Akshay Kumar Signed A 3 Film Deal With Yash Raj Films!

Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The actor has 3 big budget films set to release in 2019 i.e. 2 Point 0, Kesari and Housefull 4, and all of them are expected to set the Box-Office on fire. And now, according to our sources, Akshay Kumar has signed an exclusive 3 film deal with India’s biggest production house, Yash Raj Films.

“Akshay Kumar and Aditya Chopra have been discussing on the possibility of working together since a long time, and finally things have fallen in place. There are three scripts, for which YRF is in talks with Akshay Kumar, and one of them will go on floors next year. In all possibilities, the first film from the deal will release during the Republic Day 2020 weekend.”

When asked as to which film will go on floors first, the source said, “All the three scripts are extremely exciting, but the production house will be taking one film at a time. If all goes as planned, the first film to go on floors with be Prithviraj Chauhan’s biopic. Akshay Kumar is also in talks for Shimit Amin’s next which is a two-hero film, and apart from Akshay Kumar, even Ayushmann Khurrana is in talks for the same. The third film has been kept under-wraps as of now and will be announced only after the first film from the deal releases.”

Akshay Kumar is known to wrap up shooting for a film at a record pace, and we won’t be surprised if he has a film with YRF releasing for three consecutive years i.e. 2020, 2021 and 2022. Apart from the 3 films with YRF, Akshay Kumar is also in talks for Karan Johar’s next film, which will be a mature love story. In 2019, Khiladi will also shoot for Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay Kumar and YRF last worked together on Tashan (2007).