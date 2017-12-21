The apple of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s eye Taimur Ali Khan turned one yesterday. The celebrations were a strictly family affair with both the Kapoor and Khan family gathered at the Pataudi Palace, Bhopal. Kareena had earlier spoken about her plans for the day that it was going to be a pleasant family occasion, with a dinner spread and cake.

The ancestral home of Pataudi’s was beautifully done with fairy lights all around and a tastefully decorated Christmas tree stood tall towering over the celebrations on the birthday eve.The guest list also included Kareena Kapoor’s BFF Amrita Arora other than the Khan’s and Kapoor’s. Aunt Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora shared a slice of the celebration for us to see on their social media account.

1. Little Nawab dressed in an off-white Nehru jacket teaming it up with a baby pink shirt and white pants for his birthday. Like always he looks so adorable.

2. Taimur shares a candid moment with his gorgeous mom Kareena on his birthday.

3. Karishma and Kareena Kapoor’s sister love on Taimur’s Birthday.

4. Taimur bonding with cousins Kiaan and Samaira, Karishma Kapoor’s children.

5. Amrita Arora and Karishma Kapoor’s sons posing for the camera while Taimur is busy enjoying his cookie.

6. Chotte Nawab’s special birthday cake with his favorite animals on it.

7. Taimur with his parents after cutting his birthday cake.

8. The-so-much-in-love, our favourite couple Saifeena.

These pictures are enough to speak for themselves as to how fulfilled and a memorable day little Pataudi’s first birthday was.