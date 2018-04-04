Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Reunite For This Reason

After starring in 3 movies together, ex-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are set to walk the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra next week. Once the most talked about couple in Bollywood, Deepika and Ranbir’s chemistry has always been loved by their fans, and the 2 have maintained a cordial relationship even after their break-up.
This actor duo was last seen in Tamasha in 2015. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will be walking the ramp for the well-known designer and this will surely raise the excitement for the show. The news was made official by Manish Malhotra when he posted this on Instagram.
#TheWalk of Mijwan #FashionShow…… 9 years of mijwan … the journey … #Muses…… the #fabulous #dapper #Charming #RanbirKapoor with the very #beautiful #stunning @deepikapadukone … together for @mwsyouth @mmalhotraworld #mijwan #chikankari #womenempowerment @azmishabana18 @mantagoyal #manishmalhotraworld
The Mijwan Fashion Show, named after a village in UP, is organized annually by Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, which was found by her late father Kaifi Azmi. The purpose of the event is to empower rural women, providing employment opportunities for them and to restore the art of Chikankari embroidery. Last year, people saw Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma walk the ramp at Mijwan.
In a statement, Namrata Goyal, the MWS Youth President said “The annual Mijwan Fashion Show brings the spotlight on Mijwan and gives us the means to carry on all the work behind the scenes that MWS does – We run The Kaifi Azmi School and Inter-College for girls, The Kaifi Azmi Computer Centre, The Kaifi Azmi Sewing and Embroidery centre. The Sewing and Embroidery Centre started with 40 girls, today it has 400 workers spread over 10 villages in UP.”
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. He is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone doesn’t seem to be working on any new films currently, since her upcoming project with Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan has been delayed, owing to the actor’s health. However, there have been reports suggesting that the actress is busy preparing for her rumoured wedding with Ranveer Singh.