Olivio Culpo, a former girlfriend of American singer Nick Jonas, says she is happy about his engagement with actress Priyanka Chopra.

The Miss Universe 2012, who dated Nick for two years until their relationship ended in 2015, told people.com that she is happy for Nick and wishes the best for him.

Culpo said: “I think that any time, anybody can find love, especially in this industry – because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out.

“So I am happy for him. I wish everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean I would not wish that for him.”

Nick got engaged to Priyanka in July after dating her for a few months. They made their relationship official last month by celebrating a roka, traditional Indian pre-wedding ceremony, in Mumbai where Priyanka’s family lives.

Culpo is currently dating Danny Amendola, a former New England Patriots turned Miami Dolphins footballer.