Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos which is all set for its release will be a musical treat for the audiences. The director revealed about the musical journey of the film piquing the interest of the audience all the more.

The film’s trailer and the newly released songs Ullu ka Pattha and Galti se Mistake have intrigued the audiences and people are eager to witness the world of Jagga.

Both the songs have garnered a humongous response to which Anurag Basu says, “Yes, ‘Jagga Jasoos‘ is a full-on musical and everything in the film is said in a musical form.”

Throwing more light on the film and explaining his experience with the movie, Anurag Basu said, “I wouldn’t say it’s a Broadway-styled musical. It is far more Indian in tone and treatment. It wasn’t difficult for me to do the musical format on the screen. I’ve done the format in theatre. So it was only a matter of translocating the format.”

Trending :

The musical film is helmed by the celebrated musician Pritam, completing the music director, Anurag expressed, “My long-term musical collaborator Pritam, is the real power behind ‘Jagga Jasoos‘. He has given me all the songs and music that I wanted. Without Pritamda ‘Jagga Jasoos’ wouldn’t have been possible.”

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu and is set to release on 14th July 2017.