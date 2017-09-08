“Every Story Has A Place Where It Deserves To Be Told”: Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati, who plays the lead in upcoming web series Social which was launched on Thursday, believes the digital medium allows a creator to tell his story the way he desires.

Social, produced by video-on-demand platform Viu, is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual thriller that will shine the spotlight on the impact of social media in people’s lives.

Directed by Shashi Sudigala, the show goes on air on Friday. It also stars Naveen Kasturia, Priya Banerjee, Aradhana Uppal, Abdul Razzaq, Moin Khan and Preeti Asrani.

On signing the project, Rana told IANS, “Every story has a place where it deserves to be told. Not all stories are meant for the big screen.”

“Working on this show has helped me understand the medium better. It made me realise that it gives one the freedom to say a story the way he wants and write without restrictions,” he said.

Asked why he chose to venture into the digital space, Rana said it caters to different audiences.

“When I started acting, there were around 2,500 theatres in Andhra Pradesh (before bifurcation) but today the number has come down. Audiences have become busier and they want to invest their time and money on different mediums. I want to engage those people who want content on their phones,” he said.

Rana, who plays a powerful businessman in the show, is interested in exploring more opportunities in this medium.

Talking about the show, Rana said: “It’s about the darker side of social media. It’s a different world altogether.”

He clarified that the show doesn’t set out to prove social media is bad.

“Social media is just a platform. What some people decide to do with it results in something good or bad. The show is embedded with a message which I’m sure audiences will understand when they watch,” Rana added.

This is Rana’s second outing with Viu, with which he has already worked on the chat show No 1 Yaari.