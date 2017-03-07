Priyanka Chopra looked elegant in a body-hugging gown by designer label Ralph & Russo at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. And you can get her Oscars look with no hassle, says an expert.

Shailesh Moolya, National Creative Director Hair Lakmé Salon, feels sleek hairstyles are one of the most elegant hairdos in the fashion world. So when you want something chic and polished, make this your go-to style.

How to get the sleek side parted hair:

* Prep you hair with shampoo and conditioner. With lesser split ends your hair looks healthy, stays smooth and you can wear your hair really long, for longer.

* Blow dry your hair poker straight.

* Do a deep side parting till the crown and bring it down vertically behind your ear clipping it in place.

* On the parted side, sleek the back hair behind the head at an angle and secure with pins

* Tease the top section of your hair around the crown to add volume.

Sushma Khan, National Creative Director Make-up Lakmé Salon, says the key to Priyanka’s fresh-faced look is smooth, even skin, punctuated by soft pops of colour and defined lashes and brows.

* To get smooth, even coverage and a flawlessly complete look, use air brush HD foundation and concealer.

* Use a good primer. Primers prevent shine, evening out your skin tone and diffusing imperfections.

* Use a creamy Rose lip shade to add a pop to your beauty look.

* Accentuate the overall look with soft Smokey eyes blended with brown muted shades with a soft black eyeliner to create an ethereal vibe.

* Add mascara to accentuate the lashes.