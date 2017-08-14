Esha Gupta Slams The People For Criticising Her Bold Photoshoot

Esha Gupta has recently been ruling the social media with her bold and sexy lingerie photo shoot. After the photo shoot went live on social media, some of her fans liked the pictures, some disapproved her bold avatar and many trolled her with nasty and slut

After the photo shoot went live on social media, some of her fans liked the pictures, some disapproved her bold avatar and many trolled her with nasty and slut shamming comments. The actress is not surprised by such reactions and says her pictures are NOT vulgar.

In an interview to Times Of India, Esha Gupta said, ” In our country, women are eternally blamed. They are accused when a girl child is born. They are even accused when they are raped. So, somewhere I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat. After all, it’s easy for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I’ve done shoots like this one when I was a model. I have gone topless and naked too.No one ever asked me about that. And who are these people who have issues with my pictures? It’s my body and it’s been shot aesthetically. There’s a thin line which if you cross, you look vulgar. No one can say my pictures are vulgar. I got more love than hate, but it’s better to be hated than to be forgotten.”

The actress teamed up with her photographer friend and stylist in the comforts and privacy of her own house for this lingerie photo shoot. Esha lashed out men’s double standards to a woman’s bold avatar. She said, ” Men tend to have a problem if a woman goes bold. Their manhood is challenged. They are prudes, they must have even saved these pictures on their phone. And here we are in the country of Ajanta and Ellora and Kamasutra, objecting to a woman’s photo shoot which she has done on her own will. So my attitude is s***w them, and that’s the point I wanted to make. The pictures turned out so beautiful that I didn’t want to hold them back. The thing is that I have been comfortable and confident about my body all along.”

Esha Gupta knows what she is up to and says these bold pictures don’t make her UnIndian, “As a law graduate, I know what I am doing. I’ve survived this industry on my terms and that’s not chanding. I’m not the girl from the woods who has made it here. And for those ready to give me lessons behaving Indian, I’m more Indian they can be. My father has served the nation and I represented it proudly on an international platform (Miss India and Miss Universe),” she concluded.