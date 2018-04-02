Esha Gupta Champions The Cause Of Education – Adopts 2 Villages In Uttar Pradesh!

Taking her passion for human welfare to the next level, Esha Gupta has now decided to adopt two villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijor district to promote education.

The talented actress has been consistently working towards upgrading the lives of the less privileged. After having announced the creation of an academy that will look into the requirement of Indian footballers struggling with monetary concerns, Gupta has now taken the onus of two villages in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Esha confirms, “There will be logistical issues, but I will personally look into it. Everyone has the right to education. There are many children in small towns who want to study and make a meaningful career, but don’t have the required amenities. If I can help them, I will feel privileged.”

The project, which marks Esha’s collaboration with Delhi- based NGO, will see her provide financial support to schools for the provision of basic amenities. Her team has helped her zero in on the villages that require her attention.