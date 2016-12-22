Here’s a new still of Ok Jaanu‘s 3rd song Enna Sona featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

Aditya and Shraddha are sitting in a bathtub, having a hearty laugh in this song still. This romantic track is crooned by Arijit Singh, and composed by A. R. Rahman, while lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

The song will be out tomorrow on YouTube.

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Madras Talkies, Ok Jaanu also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 13th January, 2017.