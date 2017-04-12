After receiving a great response for the trailer, the makers of Half Girlfriend have released its first track titled Baarish. The dreamy melody has Shraddha Kapoor romancing the rains while Arjun cant take his eyes off her. The song shows the distinct worlds of Riya and Madhav and also has glimpses of their basketball game, which is indeed refreshing.

The track is crooned by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati and the lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood & Tanishk Bagchi. Enjoy the romantic track right here:

Lead actor Arjun posted the song on his twitter handle and captioned it, “Some songs wanna make u fall in love presenting #Baarish #HalfGirlfriend”.

The trailer of the film garnered 10 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Half Girlfriend is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film.

The movie was also shot in the Times Square and the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also stars Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.