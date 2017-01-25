Enchanted! Ranveer Singh has fallen in love…with Rajasthan!

If you visit Rajasthan, you are bound to fall in love with its royal heritage, astonishing forts and scenic beauty. It leaves you enthralled, fascinated and captivated. One who’s lately got smitten by the beauty of this royal state is none other than Ranveer Singh!

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor shot for some battle scenes and grand sequences in the state and fell in love with it. Now, he’s back to the desert state to shoot for another film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali’s Peshwa Bajirao is all set to don a new avatar! The 31-year-old actor is a part of the filmmaker’s upcoming period drama Padmavati, where he will be essaying the mighty Alauddin Khilji, second ruler of the Khilji dynasty, who reigned India from the late 13th to the early 14th century (1296-1316).

The film explores the story of Khilji’s attack on Chittor to achieve Rani Padmini, the Sinhalese princess and queen of Chittor, who was known for her divine beauty. But it’s not queen Padmini who mesmerizes our modern day Alauddin aka Ranveer, as he seems to be more fascinated by her kingdom!

Team Padmavati is presently shooting in Jaipur district’s Raisar, which prominently features among Rajasthan’s noted tourist destinations for its impressive Havelis, arid but pristine locales and delectable cuisine. Ranveer, being a foodie has reportedly put a full stop to his strict diet regimen for a while and is gorging on Rajasthani delicacies!

The actor expressed, “While shooting for Bajirao Mastani, I got a chance to experience the lively, warm and pleasant hospitality of local people in Rajasthan. It’s a clean, organized, beautiful place which holds its culture in high esteem and has got a welcoming vibe. A chance to shoot here for my mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali again brings back fond memories of the unique Bajirao Mastani shoot. We had such a great time here! In fact, Rajasthan will give me a chance to occasionally take a break from my grey character of Alauddin Khilji, and I plan to make the most of the food and shopping here.”