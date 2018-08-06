Emraan Hashmi To Play India’s Top Detective In His Next; Details Revealed!

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in his upcoming project will be seen playing the role of India’s top detective, Suryakant Bhande Patil, who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free.

While confirming the news to Mumbai Mirror, Emraan said, “Suryakantji’s story is heartbreaking but very inspiring. It’s rare to find a person who has dedicated his whole life to helping find the kidnapped children of others, that too for free. I am proud to be playing him in the film.”

The project which is titled Father’s Day, is an emotional father-son story, based on a book Drishyam Adrishyam, written by Gujarati author Praful Shah. Directed by debutant Shantanu Baagchi, who has over 300 ad films to his credit, with screenplay and dialogue by Ritesh Shah, who penned Airlift, Pink and Raid, the film will be jointly produced by Emraan, Priya Gupta and Kalpana Udyawar.

Emraan on Monday took to Twitter to announce about the project, which will be co-produced by him.

“Excited to announce my film ‘Father’s Day’ based on the life of Suryakant Bhande Patil, India’s top detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free. Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, written by Ritesh Shah. Produced by Emraan Hashmi Films and Mataram Films,” he wrote.

Other details about the films were still under wraps.