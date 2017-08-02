Emraan Hashmi To Learn Multiple Languages For Captian Nawab!

Reportedly Emraan has also approached Hollywood stunt choreographer to shoot few action sequences of his upcoming film Captian Nawab.

Actor Emraan Hashmi who is often known as a serial kisser in Bollywood seems to have shifted his interest towards serious and meaningful films.

While he is busy promoting his film Baadshaho he will be seen in a titular role in his next Captian Nawab which is a spy thriller film.

The actor who will be seen playing an Army man for the first time on screen; will have to learn Urdu and Punjabi to get into the skin of the character.

“Captain Nawab has a strong and demanding script. My prep aims at a good command over Urdu and Punjabi. We are arranging for people from Amritsar to tutor me. I’m looking forward to getting on with it by August,” Emraan Hashmi said.

Directed by Tony D’Souza Captian Nawab is presented by Emraan Hashmi Films and Oddball Motion Pictures.

Emraan Hashmi, who has penned a book on his struggle around his son Ayaan’s cancer treatment, has now started working on a documentary on cancer. He said the documentary is at its initial stage.

“Work on a docu on cancer has begun. It’s in its initial stages. It’s important to create awareness about the C word,” Emraan tweeted on Sunday.

Born on February 2010, Ayaan, the first child of Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani, was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014.

To help raise awareness about the disease and share their story, Emraan came out with a book titled “The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer” last year. It chronicles his career, family, the birth of his son, cancer and treatment thereafter.