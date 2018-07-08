Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor & Team Wrap Up The Shoot Of Their Upcoming Film Body

The shooting of Jeetu Joseph’s film “Body“, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor, has been wrapped up.

The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. Its shooting was wrapped after they shot a 45-day schedule in parts of Mumbai and Mauritius, read a statement.

“Body” marks the directorial debut of Joseph, who directed Malayalam film “Drishyam“.

It is produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.The post-production of the film will begin next month.