Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has joined the list of presenters like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Matt Bomer for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Priyanka, who rose to fame in the West with her TV show Quantico, will be attending the annual award gala for the second time. Last year, she presented an award with actor Tom Hiddleston, and was applauded for her fashion sense as she opted for a red chiffon dress and twirled around at her debut appearance.

Priyanka hasn’t been nominated in any category for the Emmys this year.

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”), James Corden (“The Late Late Show”), Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live”), Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”), and Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”) already won various Emmys when the Creative Arts awards were announced last weekend. And they will return to the main stage to present various statuettes at the ceremony, reports ew.com.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater here. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.

Witherspoon, Kidman and Adam Scott, who were already announced as presenters, will be joined by more of their “Big Little Lies” cast members: Laura Dern, Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz.

Trending :

Rachel Bloom, LL Cool J, Cicely Tyson, and BD Wong, all nominated in various categories at the Emmys, were added to the mix as well.

Other noteworthy names include Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers, Dolly Parton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sarah Paulson and Norman Lear.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 17. It will be simulcast live in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD on September 18.