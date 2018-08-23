Ekta Kapoor visits residents of a collapsed building ahead of her show's release

The content czarina Ekta Kapoor recently spared time from her hectic schedule to visit residents of Shahberi village in Greater Noida who lost their homes due to illegal constructions.

Two buildings in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village were recently demolished owing to illegal constructions as builders built homes without authorization. Unaware of the misconduct of the builders, the residents have been now, therefore, bearing the brunt of the mischief.

Coincidentally, the producer is currently working on a show that deals with a similar issue. Loosely based on true events, Home revolves around the story of a family that loses their home and showcases their struggle to fight for their living.

Ekta Kapoor who was in the capital promoting her upcoming web series Home visited the residents of these buildings and spent time with them to understand their pain.

The avid filmmaker has time and again expressed her fondness for topics that are closer to the audience’s hearts and through her work Ekta attempts to put forth the emotions of the masses. Hence, the producer visited the residents of the buildings to feel their pain and share the grief of them.

The recently released heart-tugging trailer of Home has touched upon the lives of the audience as it depicted the wrath faced by a family due to the misconduct of corrupt builders who lose their livelihood in a matter of seconds as the court orders to demolish their building.

Home is set to resonate with every Indian who dreams to have their own shelter and is loosely based on the true events revolving around the Campa Cola Compound Case.

Directed by Habib Faisal, ALTBalaji’s Home stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, Parikshit Sahni in lead roles.

The 12 episode show will be streaming on the ALTBalaji app and the website from 29th August.