Ekta Kapoor talks about Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput & Kedarnath

B-Town is gushing about Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut and we can’t wait to watch her on the big screen. While we have already reported that Sara will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath, producer Ekta Kapoor opens up about the film.

The romantic drama film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by his first cousin Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures) and the new enterprising producer duo–Prernaa Arora and Arjun Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment.

In a recent interview, Ekta said, “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. ‘Kedarnath‘ is emotional, yet the riveting story that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland.”

Speculations about Sara’s debut have been rife from quite some time. The beautiful lady is already a popular face on social media. Her frequent meetings with Karan Johar gave rise to further speculations that Karan would launch Sara with his film Student Of The Year 2. Earlier, her name also came up for Karan Malhotra’s upcoming movie with Hrithik Roshan which is produced by Salman Khan featuring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

However, in a recent interview, Karan Johar has refused to name any newcomer who he will be launching with Student Of The Year 2. Amid long-standing speculations that he might be launching star kids Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khattar, Karan Johar has clearly said that he is not confirming the rumors of launching these three. However, he has mentioned that Dharma will be launching new faces by this year’s end.