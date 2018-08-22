Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have wished for peace and prosperity on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, a major Muslim festival.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak,” Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.

Bollywood celebs wish for peace, happiness on Eid
Eid Mubarak 2018: Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & Other Celebs Send Out Warm Wishes!

His 3 Idiots co-star Boman Irani also wished Eid Mubarak to one and all. “May there be prosperity, peace and happiness, always.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: “Eid mubarak to everyone…love, happiness and brotherhood.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav hoped this “Eid brings joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

Anil sent “warm heartfelt wishes to all of you on the joyous occasion of Eid. Have a happy feast”.

Actors like Dharmendra, Arshad Warsi, Inaamulhaq, Raveena Tandon, Ameesha Patel and Kiara Advani also wished Twitterati on Eid.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here