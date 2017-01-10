‘No prosthetics, work on your body organically,’ Ranbir advised for Dutt biopic

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani has been kept a hush-hush affair right from the beginning, with not a lot of information being divulged to the media. However, curiosity never refuses to die down especially when we know that Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying the protagonist!

Earlier there were reports that Ranbir will sport three different looks, lose weight and grow his hair long for essaying the veteran actor in his biopic. As per latest reports, the 34-year-old has been asked to make the necessary changes in his body organically, without using prosthetic.

Confirming the news to a leading daily, a source close to the actor informed that Ranbir has started prepping for the film. He has also been advised to transform his body organically since the makers are not keen to use prosthetics on him to match Sanjay’s persona from the ’80s and the ’90s. Hmm! That surely would be challenging for the Kapoor lad!

A major part of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic will focus on his years spent in Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail. Shoot began in February last year with Hirani capturing the moment of Dutt’s release from jail.

The filmmaker will reportedly start filming the biopic’s second schedule from mid- February this year. The movie is expected to have a Christmas 2017 release.