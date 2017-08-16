Dussehra Dhamaka! Meet Uber Cool Raja & Geeky Prem From Judwaa 2

The makers of Judwaa 2 have now released the second poster of the film featuring Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of 1997’s hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan. The action comedy film directed David Dhawan, starring Salman Khan in a double role opposite Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Released on 7 February 1997, the film was successful at the box office. Judwaa is a remake of the 1994 Telugu movie Hello Brother, which itself is based on the 1992 Jackie Chan’s movie Twin Dragons.

This poster features him in his dual avatar as Prem and Raja. While one is seen in a quirky and uber cool the other is seen in all geeky avatar. Prem and Raja are seen walking out of a taxi.

Take a look at the poster:

The poster is colorful and vibrant and we must say it is quite eye catchy. “We are hoping to recreate the magic (of Judwaa) in Judwaa 2. We are gonna try and do as much justice to the 1997 Judwaa as possible. It’s 20 years down the line but we have the same director, it will be exciting,” said Jacqueline.

Trending :

The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

We are yet to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s look from the film. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to release on 29th September.

Stay tuned as the trailer of the film releases on 21st August 2017. What do you think about this new poster?