After Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer To Compose For Anil Kapoor’s Welcome 3?

While many have tried, only a few comedy films in India have been able to start a successful franchise like Golmaal, Housefull and a few others. Among the list is Anees Bazmee’s Welcome franchise, which has been a success at the Box Office. And it looks like the makers plan to up the ante in the third installment – Welcome 3, with scenes being planned in Tokyo and Osaka, and and musical score by Hans Zimmer. Yes, you heard it right!

For the uninitiated, Hans Zimmer is a German composer who has provided unforgettable musical scores in films like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk. He has been nominated for an Oscar 11 times, and won in 1995 for his work in The Lion King. He also has 2 Grammys for his score in Crimson Tide (1996) and The Dark Knight (2009). According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the film’s development said the makers has already approached the Oscar-winning composer to create a background score for the film.

Talking more about the film , the source said, “Anil will continue to play Majnu, Nana returns as Uday Shetty while Paresh plays Dr Ghunghroo. While the first two instalments were more about comedy, this one will have action in equal measure. Locations are currently being finalised with shooting schedules also being planned in Tokyo and Osaka.” The source also adds that the makers plan on filming at Ground Zero in New York, where the World Trade Center once stood.