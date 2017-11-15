Due To Forgery Allegations, Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug Farmhouse Under Income Tax Radar

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse with family and industry friends recently. His birthday is one of the most celebrated affair, fans go berserk outside his house Mannat in Mumbai.

As we all know, SRK and controversies go hand-in-hand. Here’s another controversy which has put SRK into trouble.

According to a report in IndiaToday.in, a written complaint has been filed by an Alibaug based activist against the Fan actor, his wife Gauri Khan, one company Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd, company’s CEO and other unknown private persons and public servants for using forged papers to obtain a large size of plot for the construction of his luxurious bungalow. When the senior Income Tax officials were contacted by IndiaToday.in, they were not aware about the case. Then the officials decided to question two shareholders Deja Vu Farms and recorded their statement to check if any transaction has taken place on behalf of SRK.

His farmhouse is spread in an area of 19,960 square meters, with a swimming pool and private helipad. This huge piece of land is made up of 5 plots which run along the sea. The main allegation against SRK is that he had made an application to purchase agricultural land for agriculture but he constructed a luxurious farmhouse there. As per the complaint, the actor and others have allegedly committed offences of criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B; offence of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using forged documents as genuine under Section 467, 468, 471 and 420; and offence of criminal breach of trust by a public servant under Section 09 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The complaint was filed on January 11, 2017, by activist Surendra Dhavale in Khar Police station. He had requested Mumbai police to file an FIR and investigate about the same. But apparently, all this never happened. Later on March 23, 2017, Rajendra Kane, the police official at Khar police station, recorded the statement of Dhavale. Confirming to IndiaToday.in, Kane said, “the enquiry is on.” But further declined to give any fresh update on the same. “We are waiting for the report. Once, it comes we would decide what would be our next plan of action,” Kane said in a telephonic conversation.