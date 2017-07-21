Priyanka Chopra is taking the world by storm. The actress in her role as Alex Parish in Quantico is creating waves, her first Hollywood project Baywatch has helped her step up her game in the film industry.

The actress is seen on every talk show and is walking almost every red carpet nowadays. And now, the actress will be honoured at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2017.

TIFF will honour Priyanka Chopra at its annual soireee on Sept. 6, the day before the prestigious event kicks off with its still-to-be-revealed opening night film. Helping kick off its 42nd edition, the stylish event at Bell Lightbox will feature Chopra in conversation with festival artistic director Cameron Bailey. She’s expected to talk about her career as a Bollywood icon, before segueing into Hollywood. When she is not busy with her professional commitments, Priyanka devotes time to UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra is nominated for Teen Choice Awards. She has been nominated in the Villain category for her performance in her maiden Hollywood film Baywatch. Baywatch is an action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon and based on the television series of the same name.

The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera. Priyanka was seen essaying a negative role, of a woman named Victoria Leeds in the movie, which revolves around lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team who, in an effort to save their beach, have to take down a drug lord.

The actress expressed her happiness on Twitter:

This truly means a lot, thank you @TeenChoiceFOX for nominating me as #ChoiceMovieVillain, and a HUGE thank you to all who have voted! xoxo https://t.co/sCEFoq1YBl — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 19, 2017

The Teen Choice Awards is an annual awards show that airs on the Fox television network. The awards honour the year’s biggest achievements in music, film, sports, television, fashion, and more, voted by viewers aged 13 to 19. The event will be held on August 13.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Isn’t A Romantic?