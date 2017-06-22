One of the most anticipated films in the making is Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. The film is a sequel to 2011’s Robot which starred Rajini in a double role. This time, Akshay will be seen as the lead antagonist in the film.

The film’s shoot is expected to wrap up soon and while earlier, the film was slated to release this year, the makers decided to postpone it to next year, for the massive VFX requirements.

According to latest reports, the makers have now finalized on a trailer release date. It will be a special gift for the star Rajinikanth and his fans as it will be released on the superstar’s birthday i.e 12th December.

2.0 has Akshay playing the role of Dr. Richards, an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a bad experiment. It also stars Amy Jackson in a key role.

The satellite rights of the film have been picked up by Zee for a whopping 110 crores. This means the makers have already recovered close to 200 crores pre-release itself.

Reports suggest that 2.0 will surpass Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count and is expected to pull off massive business at the box office. Apparently, there will be as many as 7000 screens for the film’s release in India. Buzz is that the Robot sequel will release in as many as 15 languages which include Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Also, the film is among one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema. 2.0 is all set to hit the theaters on January 25th, 2018.

Currently, Rajinikanth has already started shooting for his next, Kaala Karikaalan. The film will have Huma Qureshi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.