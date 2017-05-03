Prabhas has gained a lot of popularity since the release of Baahubali. The actor gave five years for the film and it seems it is all worth it now. The 37-year-old has become the first South Indian actor to have his own wax statue at the renowned museum. Leaving behind superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the Baahubali star has got a wax statue at the Bangkok Madame Tussauds.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Prabhas is the third Indian to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, which already houses figures of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing his excitement, Prabhas in a statement said that he is really happy for being selected by Madame Tussauds, and he credits his fans for this success. He also thanked his guru and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, for giving him the opportunity to work on this fantastic project Baahubali.

Baahubali 2 has received a tremendous response worldwide. The Hindi version of the movie collected approx 196 crores and globally it grossed 700 crores in 5 days.

Post Baahubali Prabhas will be next seen in an ambitious hi-tech action drama titled Saaho. Prabhas will be seen in a different role, a very different setting, put together with a very different recipe: think very fast-paced and high-tech action on a huge scale, with a healthy dose of romance with handfuls of thrills and pinches of drama. Saaho will be a new, exciting and saucy mix, but put together very tastefully and served with style.

The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. Sahoo is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.