Soon after the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was unveiled, an avalanche of reactions flooded social media. People who watched the ‘painting in motion’ were left spellbound and speechless!

Deepika is seen daunting the royal look in the trailer. The actress will be playing the role of Rani Padmini. While her outfits are creating a huge buzz in the industry, Now BollywoodLife did an exclusive interview with the costume designers of Padmavati.

Rimple and Harpreet Narula are the people behind these amazing costumes. On being asked about the weight of these costumes, Rimple said, “We have tried our best to keep it as light as possible. Like I mentioned, Devdas is a very recent story. Though it’s a very old novel, the story of Padmavati is even older. It belongs to 11-12th century, so the fabrics that were used or the embroideries that were done were all handmade, as was the case back in the era. So there is no machine work nor have we used anything inorganic. We have only opted for organic fabrics.” She further elaborated on why the outfits aren’t heavy by stating, “Just because the fabrics are organic, they are airy. I have used mulls, chanderis, and kotas. I tried to make them comfortable. But in the end, they are Indian garments and all our garments are a bit heavier than the western ones.”

As we all know Sanjay Leela Bhansali like everything to be perfect in his movies. The interview aimed at the face if Deepika’s outfits were as heavy as Madhuri Dixit’s from Devdas. Apparently, the weight of Madhuri Dixit’s red lehenga in Kaahe Chede Mohe song, that was designed by the famous designer duo of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, was almost 30 kgs. The actress definitely had a tough time shooting for the dance sequence wearing the heavy ensemble but she managed it like a boss.

However, this is not the first time Deepika is donning heavy costumes. She’s earlier done it for SLB’s Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. It is interesting to see the excitement among the audiences for Padmavati. The movie is all set to release on 1st December!