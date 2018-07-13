Divya Dutta loses 'thousands' of Twitter followers

Actress Divya Dutta suddenly lost thousands of followers on Twitter.

Divya, who currently has a following of 493,000 fans on the micro-blogging website, tweeted on Thursday night, “Aiyyo what happened Twitter… Sudden drop of thousands of followers in one hour!”

Aiyyo what happened @Twitter ?? Sudden drop of thousands of followers in one hr!! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 12, 2018

This is not the first time a celebrity has lost followers on Twitter. In February megastar Amitabh Bachchan accused the social media giant of reducing the number of his followers.

Her tweet comes after many prominent Twitter users across the world lost more than a million followers as federal and state agencies in the US started investigating shadowy agencies that sell fake followers.

On the work front, Divya will next be seen in Fanney Khan, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!