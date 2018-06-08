Divya Dutta: I Want To Get Directed By Gulzar

Actress Divya Dutta says that she wants to get directed by veteran filmmaker and writer Gulzar.

Divya was interacting with the media when she inaugurated ‘The Thailand Week 2018′ on Thursday where she said: “There are many characters which I wish to play. I have seen all films directed by Gulzar saab and it is my wish that whenever he directs a film, I want to be part of that as I really like his way of filmmaking.”

“I really like his ‘Mausam‘ (1975) and ‘Aandhi‘ (1975) so, I would love to do those films and apart from him, there are many directors with whom I haven’t worked yet…half list of directors is still remaining,” she added.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Divya said that her 7-8 films are lined up for release.

“There is Nadita Das’s ‘Manto‘ and ‘Fanney Khan‘ with Anil Kapoor. I am also doing a romantic film called ‘Music Teacher’ with Manav Kaul. There is a thriller with Arshad Warsi and Juhi Chawla as well. I am also doing Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai’ which is a comedy film and there is another film called ‘Nastik‘ with Arjun Rampal,” she said.

Divya Dutta was last seen in Abhinay Deo’s “Blackmail“.