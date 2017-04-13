Who is it? Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt? Anybody is bound to get confused by the latest photos from the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which have gone viral!

Ranbir Kapoor is playing Sanjay Dutt in the latter’s biopic, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Fresh photos from the sets show Ranbir sporting a salt and pepper beard, a moustache and a receding hairline, which hints that he is presently shooting for the later part of the actor’s life.

The Kapoor lad will be reportedly sporting six different looks in the movie, which will highlight different phases of the Khalnayak actor’s life. The movie, which has tentatively been titled Dutt, has Manisha Koirala essaying Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis and Paresh Rawal playing his father Sunil Dutt. The movie also stars actors Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The film apparently deals with various phases of the actor’s life such as his struggles in his formative years in Bollywood, his relation with his father, how he dealt with the demise of his mother, his many affairs allegedly with some top actresses of that time etc.

While Ranbir’s bearded aged look comes as a shocker for his fans, the 34-year-old actor who was spotted at the red carpet of the fourth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of 2017 Awards on Tuesday, was sporting a different look. He told reporters at the event, “As you can see, I’m in the look of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is 60 per cent complete and soon it will get over. It feels very proud that I’m doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I’m very thankful to Vinod sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Sanjay sir especially.”

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is slated to hit theatres during Christmas and might clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which is also expecting a Christmas release.